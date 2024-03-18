Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,221. The firm has a market cap of $442.01 million, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

