Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.91. 116,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 896,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 15,238,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,474. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after buying an additional 749,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

