Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 30,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,802 shares of company stock worth $2,109,898 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 956,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

