Ardor Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $122.21 million and $20.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00090541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001387 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

