Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 97.77%.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

