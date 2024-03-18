Argus Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $50.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Argus from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 427,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.