Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arhaus Price Performance

Arhaus stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 360,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $16.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

