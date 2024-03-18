Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.80

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 53719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $805.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 754,175 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 592,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 521,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

