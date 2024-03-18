ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ARKK opened at $48.58 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

