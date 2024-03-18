Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

ARKR opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.00. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

