ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 2.2% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 132.80 and last traded at 129.74. 3,721,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,329,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at 126.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 104.41.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.