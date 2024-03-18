Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. 2,324,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,209. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

