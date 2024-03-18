Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 5,873 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,434,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,995,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

