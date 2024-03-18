Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.13

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.13 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.88 ($0.33), with a volume of 724675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.33).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Arrow Exploration from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 44 ($0.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
