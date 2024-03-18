Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Artesian Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $376.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 224,669 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 162,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

