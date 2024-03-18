Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 5.8 %

ARTW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

