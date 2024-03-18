ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.3 %

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.76. 1,473,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

