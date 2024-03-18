ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 12.1% in February

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 885,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $949.92. 278,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $374.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $883.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.73.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.