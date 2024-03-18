ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $958.21 and last traded at $948.06. Approximately 340,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,292,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $940.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $883.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $734.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

