Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $210.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $194.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $247.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

