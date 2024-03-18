Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ATRA stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 417,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

