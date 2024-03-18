Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Barclays

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.93. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

