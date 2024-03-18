Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Up 16.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.05. Approximately 354,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 337,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.83.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 151.71% and a negative return on equity of 137.28%. The company had revenue of C$72.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

