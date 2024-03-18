Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires Shares of 4,117 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.7 %

PEP stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,350. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.