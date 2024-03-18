Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Cuts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,461 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

View Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $5.46 on Monday, reaching $476.43. 111,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $459.22 and its 200-day moving average is $414.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.