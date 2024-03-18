Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 604,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,897. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

