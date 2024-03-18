Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $183.44. 174,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

