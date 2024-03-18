Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BABA traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $73.64. 5,674,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,232,180. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

