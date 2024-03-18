Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.47. 221,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

