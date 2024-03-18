Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 130,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,074. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

