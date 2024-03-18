Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.80. 113,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

