Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $1.51 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $10,788,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 58.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 320,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,842. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.