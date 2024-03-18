Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,995. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,942,608.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,255,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

