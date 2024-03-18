Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,049 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2,823.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.15. 149,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,682. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.52.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

