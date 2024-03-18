Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 4.6% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $37.09. 1,512,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,126,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

View Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.