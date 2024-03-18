Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 148 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,949,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

AGCO Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 255,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,038. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

