Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:NXE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 2,573,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,830. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 366.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

