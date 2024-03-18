Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Cut by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,125,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,552,000 after acquiring an additional 99,731 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 93,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.01. 461,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.26. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

