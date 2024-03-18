Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.01 ($0.64), with a volume of 5380740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.02 ($0.67).

Avacta Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.90 million, a P/E ratio of -313.28 and a beta of 1.21.

About Avacta Group

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.