Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAH
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,604 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.