Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. 129,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,773. The firm has a market cap of $461.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,604 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

