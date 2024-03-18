AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 371,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,313. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581,409 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

