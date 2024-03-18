B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.25. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Orion Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,023. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,430 shares of company stock worth $156,340. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 422,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Orion Group by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 364,680 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

