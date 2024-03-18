B90 (LON:B90) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.90

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 125000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

B90 Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.38.

B90 Company Profile

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

