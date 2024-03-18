BAB, Inc. (BABB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

BAB Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.76 on Monday. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

