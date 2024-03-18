Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.69.

Get Baidu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

BIDU stock opened at $103.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $160.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after buying an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after buying an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after buying an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.