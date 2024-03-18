Bank of America Boosts World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Price Target to $26.00

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

World Kinect Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of World Kinect stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,361. World Kinect has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,957,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,874,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

