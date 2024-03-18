Bank of America Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $32.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

