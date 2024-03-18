Bank of America Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $475.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.80.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $410.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,694. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $421.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.05.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $95,147,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $87,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

