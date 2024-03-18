Bank of America Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $850.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $740.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $635.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $690.70. 797,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.99. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.