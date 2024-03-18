Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,041,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 4,610,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,413.0 days.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
OTCMKTS BKQNF remained flat at $3.87 during trading on Monday. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
